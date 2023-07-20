The ouster of Abdullahi Adamu as the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) will lead to a serious crisis in the ruling party

Lagos-based Primate Elijah Ayodele said this recently while reacting to political developments in Nigeria

Adamu, a former governor of Nasarawa state, resigned over allegations of mismanagement of the party's funds

Mushin, Lagos state - The leader of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has said the "removal" of Abdullahi Adamu as the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) will expose so many things about the ruling party.

Nigerian Tribune, in a report published on Thursday, July 20, noted that Primate Ayodele via a statement by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, prophesied that Adamu's resignation will lead to a dirty in-fighting in the APC.

“I don’t see APC flourishing”: Primate Ayodele

The cleric also stated that the ruling party will find it hard to flourish as an internal crisis that will be “so serious” will soon erupt.

His words:

‘’I warned the ruling party about the removal of Adamu but they didn’t listen.

"The removal of Adamu will expose so many things about the party and will lead to them fighting dirty. Except they retrace their steps, I don’t see APC flourishing in the coming days.

"When we warn them they don’t listen but I will continue speaking.

"The party will not get things right, there is so much cracks already.’’

APC confirms Abdullahi Adamu, Omisore’s resignations

