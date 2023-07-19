Six weeks after handing over power, Muhammadu Buhari attends his first official function in Katsina state

The immediate former President is attending the Katsina State Development Fund (Gidauniyar Jihar Katsina) 2023 Retreat

Buhari was received at the venue by the State Governor, Dikko Radda at the Katsina State Government House

Katsina State - Former President Muhammadu Buhari is attending his first official function after handing over President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Monday, May 29 at Eagles Square, Abuja.

Buhari is currently attending the Katsina State Development Fund (Gidauniyar Jihar Katsina) 2023 Retreat at the Katsina State Government House.

Muhammadu Buhari attends Katsina State Development Fund (Gidauniyar Jihar Katsina) 2023 Retreat as his first official function after leaving office. Photo Credit:@BashirAhmaad

Bashir Ahmad, former Special Assistant on Digital Communications to Buhari disclosed this on Wednesday, July 19, via his Twitter handle @BashirAhmaad

“The immediate past President @MBuhari is currently attending the Katsina State Development Fund (Gidauniyar Jihar Katsina) 2023 Retreat at the Katsina State Government House, his first official function since handing over power to President @officialABAT on May 29. The former President was received at the venue by Governor Dr. @Dikko_Radda of Katsina State.”

