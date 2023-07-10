Garba Shehu, the spokesman of former President Muhammadu Buhari, has rubbished the claim that Buhari is in exile

The news that the immediate former President has fled the country and is now in exile has been described as a fake story.

As reported by Vanguard, Buhari’s spokesman, Garba Shehu said the former president is with his family in his hometown, Daura in Katsina state.

Former President Muhammadu Buhari not in exile.

Source: Facebook

Shehu stated this while reacting to a newspaper report that Buhari has gone into exile after handing over to President Bola Tinubu on Monday, May 29.

He explained that there was no truth in the report as Buhari is back home and enjoying the company of his family.

He said:

“For misleading the otherwise credible newspaper to falsely report on their front page that former President Muhammadu Buhari has “fled” and on “exile” when he is currently at home with family in Daura, Katsina State, BusinessDay newspaper should sack their reporter who didn’t do the job of checking his facts.

“BusinessDay should think 10 times before running any information from the particular reporter and verify it before believing him. Every platform has tools to verify any information and we don’t expect anything less from BusinessDay.

“If they had browsed through different sources, they will have seen reports of the former President having come back home and enjoying the company of his family.

“A single fake news in a newspaper has the capability to destroy a reputation built on years of hard work.”

