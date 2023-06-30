Immediate former President Muhammadu Buhari has left his hometown in Daura, Katsina state weeks after he returned home

Buhari's spokesman, Garba Shehu said the former president left Daura because he was being disturbed by visitors

Shehu said Buhari left for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's administration to have the right atmosphere to work

Former presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu said the immediate former President Muhammadu Buhari has left his hometown in Daura, Katsina State.

Shehu explained that Buhari left Daura for a distant location because he could get the quietness he wished for after leaving office on May, 29, Daily Trust reported.

Former President Buhari left hometown Daura for lack for quietness.

Source: Facebook

He, however, did not disclose Buhari's new destination

Why Buhari left hometown in Daura

Shehu, who disclosed this in a statement on Thursday, June 29, added that Buhari had to leave Daura because “visitors troop in morning, day and night.”

According to The Nation, he further stated that Buhari wanted to create the right atmosphere for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's administration to work

He said:

“He chose to go home in Daura hoping to find the type of quiet he wished for himself but realizing that this was not the case, visitors trooping in morning, day and night, he moved out to a more distant place.

“It remains his wish that he be allowed to have his needed rest, and for the Tinubu administration to have the right atmosphere to work on the realisation of the promises they made.”

Source: Legit.ng