Former President Muhammadu Buhari has been seen in a video taking a casual walk in his neighbourhood in Daura, Katsina state

Buhari was greeted by Daura residents, who took photos and made videos of him as children ran after him

This is not the first time the former president will be seen taking a taking in his hometown, Daura after leaving office

Bashir Ahmad, former Special Assistant on Digital Communications to Muhammadu Buhari, has shared a video of the former President taking a stroll in his hometown, Daura in Katsina state.

In the video posted on his verified Twitter handle @BashirAhmaad, residents of Daura were seen taking photos and making videos as Buhari walks alongside his security aides.

Nigerians react as video shows former President Muhamamdu Buhari casually taking a stroll in his hometown, Daura in Katsina state. Photo Credit: Muhammadu Buhari

Ahmad’s tweet reads:

“The street of Daura couldn't believe it. A video of former President Muhammadu Buhari taking a stroll on Wednesday evening in his hometown, Daura. A leader at absolute peace with his people.”

Nigerians react to the video of Buhari casually taking a stroll in Daura

O’hana_prince @Generalbuj, said the security details of Buhari who have been massive if he was still in power.

"Had it been wen he was president, d whole streets will be flooded with security details n many cars too . But this is what life of a FORMER always looks like . Call to service is service 2d people , it’s transient and never lasts forever , afterwards u return 2 a normal citizen."

A Twitter user, Yinkaobebe @yinkaobebe, wrote:

"It’s truly beautiful to hear the joy and reverence in her voice."

Another Nigerian, Favour @FavIked, said:

"A leader at absolute peace with his people, with security?"

Another Twitter user, Haruna_Braimoh @HarunaBraimoh1, said:

"Absolutely at peace with himself and his maker!! A man a shall love forever"

Nwachinawaluofia1 @buzzynwamama1

"Funny… not like his government improved the there standard of living"

HAkb @Hakb2020 said:

"President Buhari is in my view the most CONSEQUENTIAL elected Head of State in the history of Nigeria. Definitely the most consequential since 1999. God bless you Mai gaskiya"

Ibrahim Adamu @ib4real51

"Nothing is as beautiful as when you are at peace with you people and they to are at peace with you . Such a beautiful gesture."

OLA @TOOTHIST6

"3 Quick lessons :

"1. Don’t forget your roots

"2. Power is Transient

"3. At the end of the day we are at best still human and not divine in all edification."

Obong of @brodaSolar said:

"Power is transient. What matters most now is whether his reign improved the standard of living of his people or he further impoverished them. Time will tell.

Abdullahi Umar Zarma @Zarmaomar called it:

"Street credibility"

Source: Legit.ng