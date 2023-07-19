Ex-President Muhammadu Buhari paid a condolence visit to the family of Business magnate, Alhaji Dahiru Barau Mangal over the demise of his wife

Governor Dikko Umaru Radda accompanied Buhari to Mangal’s residence on Wednesday, July 19

The former Nigerian leader who was also accompanied by his personal assistant, Tunde Sabiu, prayed that the Almighty Allah grants the deceased Aljanna Firdaus

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

Business magnate, Alhaji Dahiru Barau Mangal, has continued to receive important personalities on a condolence visit over the death of his wife.

The reason why Buhari visited the prominent businessman Alhaji Dahiru Barau Mangal

Former President Muhammadu Buhari, on Wednesday, July 19, joined in condoling the family over the death of the late Hajiya Aisha Dahiru Mangal, Daily Trust reported.

Buhari condoles with business magnate, Alhaji Dahiru Barau Mangal, over the death of his wife. Photo credit: Daily Trust

Source: Facebook

Meanwhile, the late Hajiya Aisha died at a hospital in Abuja on Saturday, July 15 after a protracted illness and her remains were laid to rest in Katsina on Sunday, July 16, THISDAY report added.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Those who accompanied Buhari to Mangal's residence

Governor Dikko Umaru Radda accompanied Buhari to Mangal’s residence.

The ex-president’s personal assistant, Tunde Sabiu, was also with him during the visit.

Buhari offered prayers for the repose of the soul of the deceased and prayed to Allah to grant the Mangal’s family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

Buhari attends first official function since handing over power to President Tinubu, video emerges

Former President Muhammadu Buhari is attending his first official function after handing over President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Monday, May 29 at Eagles Square, Abuja.

Buhari is currently attending the Katsina State Development Fund (Gidauniyar Jihar Katsina) 2023 Retreat at the Katsina State Government House.

Bashir Ahmad, former Special Assistant on Digital Communications to Buhari disclosed this on Wednesday, July 19, via his Twitter handle @BashirAhmaad.

Mourning as Atiku’s ally, Idi Amin passes on

In another development, Alhaji Idirissu Amin, popularly referred to as Idi Amin, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential campaign council, passed away.

Amin, a close associate of Atiku Abubakar, PDP flagbearer and former Vice-President, died in Abuja.

Family sources disclosed that the deceased, who was the immediate past chairman of Maiha Local Government Council of Adamawa State, passed away after a protracted illness.

Source: Legit.ng