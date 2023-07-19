Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi will not celebrate his 62nd birthday, today, July 19

The former Anambra state governor said he will not celebrate his birthdays in today's Nigeria, with cases of kidnappings and killings

He reveals that he wants to celebrate in a Nigeria that works for all and that Nigerians can be proud of

Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has revealed why he will not celebrate his 62nd birthday, on Wednesday, July 19.

Obi said his decision not to celebrate his birthday for over 20 years is due to the current deplorable state of the nation.

Peter Obi sys he will not celebrate his 62rd birthday with the current deplorable state of the nation. Photo Credit: Mr Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

He stated this on Tuesday, July 18, via his Twitter handle

“Wednesday 19th July 2023, marks my 62nd Birthday. While I remain immensely grateful to God for His infinite mercies, I still maintain my decision of over 20 years, that I will not celebrate my birthdays in today's Nigeria, with the current deplorable state of the nation.”

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

He appealed to people who want to celebrate him to visit hospitals, orphanages, and homes for the aged and people with disabilities, and offer them such generous gifts.

The former Anambra state governor added that “they can also visit schools of basic studies in remote areas and support them with the basic amenities they need.”

Peter Obi reveals his birthday plan and Nigeria he wants to celebrate in

He disclosed that he plans to share his time and resources with the less fortunate people around him and raise money for schools, hospitals, etc.

“I want to celebrate in a Nigeria that works for all and which Nigerians can be proud of. This, and not my birthday, is the true celebration that will be beneficial to all Nigerians.”

“Obi Still Has a Chance”: Prophet Who Predicted Tinubu’s Victory Drops Bombshell

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that the General Overseer of the Foundation of Jehovah High Salvation Ministry, Prophet Godwin Ikuru, has advised the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, to withdraw his petition against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Prophet Ikuru, who predicted the emergence of Tinubu as President two years ago, says he sees Obi losing at the presidential election petition tribunal.

Peter Obi reveals what he looks forward to in his new Nigeria

The Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has emphasized the need for Nigeria to invest more in the education of the younger generation.

Obi said the government needs to invest in education because “without education, there cannot be meaningful development,”

Peter Obi Speaks on Alleged Plan to Contest for Presidency Again in 2027, Tinubu's Offer of Appointment Slots

Peter Obi, the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, has denied reports claiming that he announced his bid to contest again in 2027.

In a statement released on Twitter, Obi expressed his disappointment with the fabricated reports and clarified that he did not grant the interviews on which the reports were based. The former governor of Anambra state reiterated his commitment to addressing national issues through recognised news and media outlets.

Source: Legit.ng