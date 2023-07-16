Peter Obi said there can never be meaningful development in any society without investment in education

The Labour Party presidential candidate said he looks forward to a Nigeria where only those who have undoubted academic certificates can be leaders

The former Anambra state governor said his ambition to become the president of Nigeria was still alive

FCT, Abuja - The Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has emphasized the need for Nigeria to invest more in the education of the younger generation.

Obi said the government needs to invest in education because “without education, there cannot be meaningful development,” Vanguard reported

He stated this on Saturday, July 15, while speaking at the graduation ceremony of students of Pacesetters Academy, Abuja.

Peter Obi says he looks forward to a Nigeria with leaders who have good results. Photo Credit: Mr Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

The former Anambra state governor said in the new Nigeria he looking forward to, only those who have good and undoubted academic certificates can be leaders.

Obi said:

” In the next Nigeria, you will not be a leader unless you attended a school unless you know your classmates unless you have a good certificate whereby if you bring your certificate, nobody will doubt it.”

