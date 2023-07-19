Taiwo Oyedele, one of the recent appointees of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has resigned from his job

He believes that his resignation will give him the freedom to carry out the assignment from President Tinubu

Oyedele is tasked to provide a framework for Nigeria to grow its revenue and begin its economic recovery growth

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, newly appointed Chairman Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms, Taiwo Oyedele has resigned from his job at PriceWaterhouseCoopers (PwC).

Oyedele, who served PwC for two decades as Fiscal Policy Partner and Africa Tax Leader announced its resignation through his verified Twitter handle on Wednesday, July 19, 2023.

Taiwo Oyedele will work with experts on tax reforms in Nigeria Photo credit: PWC, presidency

His resignation comes two weeks after he was appointed to lead a team of experts from both the private and public sectors that will help enhance Nigeria's revenue collection efficiency and ensure transparent reporting.

The team will also promote the effective utilisation of tax and other revenues to boost citizens’ tax morale, foster a healthy tax culture, and drive voluntary compliance, Punch reports.

Taiwo Oyedele explains resignation

According to Oyedele, his decision to quit PwC is to enable him to focus entirely on the crucial national assignment.

He wrote on Twitter:

"After over two decades at PwC, I have made the hard but necessary decision to exit the firm. It will enable me to focus fully with undivided attention on my new role as the Chair of the Presidential Fiscal Policy & Tax Reform Committee, which I consider a crucial national assignment.

“This decision will also prevent potential distractions from real or perceived conflicts of interest. Thank you all once again for your support, best wishes and prayers. May God bless you all, and may God bless Nigeria”

President Tinubu's revenue drive

Oyedele's appointment will be significant in providing a working policy that will help Nigeria's economic growth recovery and revenue drive.

He has always been a tough advocate against multiple taxation while calling on the government to close revenue leakages.

In one of his recent posts, he tagged the Ninth National Assembly of Nigeria (NASS) as “insensitive" for introducing National Youth Service Corps Trust Fund Bill 2022.

His post reads:

“The 9th National Assembly of Nigeria (NASS) will go down in history as the most insensitive to the plight of businesses regarding the multiplicity of taxes despite the difficult operating environment.

“Just the number of new income taxes alone introduced by the 9th NASS is set to exceed the number of income taxes we’ve had since independence, including Police tax; National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) levy, and the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) levy.

“Not even the military imposed as many taxes. We will remember this legacy!”

