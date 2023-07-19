The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2019 presidential election, Tope Fasua, has reprimanded Nigerian authorities over the recently proposed 114 percent salary increase

The salary raise is for elected officials and public office holders and is championed by the Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC)

Fasua in an interview with Legit.ng expressed his disapproval stating categorically that the salary increment is at this moment a deed in bad taste, considering the current economic hardships faced by Nigerians

FCT, Abuja - Tope Fasua, the presidential candidate of the Abundant Nigeria Renewal Party (ANRP) in the 2019 election, has said both President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his vice, Kashim Shettima, don’t need a salary raise.

Speaking in an interview with Legit.ng on Tuesday, July 18, Fasua described the proposal as anti-people.

A presidential candidate of the Abundant Nigeria Renewal Party in the 2019 general elections, Tope Fasua, does not support the planned 114% salary raise. Photo credits: Kashim Shettima, Tope Fasua

Tope Fasua criticises attempt to increase salary of elected politicians

Recall that the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) had proposed to adjust the remuneration of President Bola Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima, and other political and judicial officeholders by 114 percent.

If that adjustment stands, Tinubu will earn far more than his predecessor, Muhammadu Buhari.

But reacting, Fasua accused the RMAFC of only being literally concerned about the upward review of income packages for judicial officers.

He explained to Legit.ng:

“The plan to increase salary is a rubbish plan I must say. It is not what the people want to hear for now. However, I also understand that oftentimes, these guys who are in government have a way of protecting themselves first and helping themselves out before anybody else. I think that’s a natural thing. But they have to have a sense of optics. They have to have a sense of what is going on in the country.

“We must also continue to remind them that these things are not acceptable. Apart from that, it is all about knowing what is going on in the country, and you can’t continue to frustrate people.

“I understand that that policy was deliberately 'padded', because we know that the judicial officers are not well paid in Nigeria, judges and co. They now went to add presidents, vice-presidents. The vice-presidents and presidents are not asking for increase in salary. They don’t need it - that’s the truth. But they went and lumped them in together.

“So this issue of 114 shouldn’t come up because people are still suffering from the current policies and so on, and it’s not what we need right now.”

