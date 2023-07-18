Labour Party presidential bannerman Peter Obi has been urged to emulate ex-President Goodluck Jonathan and accept his loss in good fate

This advice was given by Prophet Godwin Ikuru, the cleric who predicted the victory of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the 2023 presidential polls

He, however, noted that Obi's political career is not yet over, noting that he still has a chance at earning himself a political office

The General Overseer of the Foundation of Jehovah High Salvation Ministry, Prophet Godwin Ikuru, has advised the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, to withdraw his petition against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Prophet Ikuru, who predicted the emergence of Tinubu as President two years ago, says he sees Obi losing at the presidential election petition tribunal.

Prophet Ikuru urged Peter Obi to congratulate President Bola Tinubu and drop his petitions. Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu/Mr Peter Obi/Prophet Godwin Ikuru

Source: Facebook

He made this known during an interview with Daily Independent published on Tuesday, July 18.

Obi urged to emulate Jonathan

The cleric urged Obi to take a cue from ex-President Goodluck Jonathan who congratulated the immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari via a tweet.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

He said:

“He can do like former President Goodluck Jonathan, who went on Twitter and congratulated former President Muhammadu Buhari before he became president in 2015. That hour, there was so much tension, but immediately Jonathan twitted, the tension came down.

“So, it would be better for Mr. Peter Obi to do that rather than wait till he loses in court because I see him losing the case.”

Prophet Ikuru, however, noted that Peter Obi’s political journey is not yet over as he still has a chance to a leadership position.

He said:

“Someone like Mr. Peter Obi still has opportunities. He hasn’t insulted Mr. President. He’s only talking about his mandate. At this time, he can still come back and drop the whole thing.”

Peter Obi Speaks on Alleged Plan to Contest for Presidency Again in 2027, Tinubu's Offer of Appointment Slots

Meanwhile, Peter Obi, the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, has denied reports claiming that he announced his bid to contest again in 2027.

In a statement released on Twitter, Obi expressed his disappointment with the fabricated reports and clarified that he did not grant the interviews on which the reports were based.

The former governor of Anambra state reiterated his commitment to addressing national issues through recognised news and media outlets.

Source: Legit.ng