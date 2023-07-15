The holy matrimony between Mohammed (Ameer) Bunu and Ikramullah Jamal Arabi in Abuja has performed a rare miracle

The high-profile wedding brought about the meeting of Vice-President Kashim Shettima and former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar

The two politicians at loggerheads at the election tribunal court were seen in a viral photo shaking hands and exchanging pleasantries

FCT, Abuja - Vice-President Kashim Shettima and former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar crossed paths at a wedding ceremony in Abuja on Saturday, July 15.

The meeting is on the heels of the stern legal battle between the duo at the ongoing presidential election petition tribunal at the federal court of appeal in Abuja.

The two rivals (Atiku and Shettima) met at a wedding ceremony in Abuja on Saturday, July 15. Photo Credit: @verphs76

Presidential Election Tribunal: Atiku, Shettima in heated legal battle over 2023 polls

Atiku, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the 2023 presidential polls, is contesting and appealing the legitimacy of the victory of the All Progressives Congress (APC) under which Shettima ran on a joint ticket with President Bola Tinubu.

The tribunal is currently at the penultimate stages as witnesses, testimonies, and evidence have been brought before the 5-man panel for deliberations and examination.

However, Daily Trust reported that the holy union between Mohammed (Ameer) Bunu and Ikramullah Jamal Arabi coincidentally brought Atiku and Shettima together in a rare meeting.

The duo were seen in a viral photo sighted by Legit.ng, shaking hands and exchanging pleasantries during the event.

Some of the high-profile attendees for the wedding include former National Security Adviser Maj General Babagana Monguno (rtd), Prof Ali Isa Pantami, immediate Past Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, and other prominent personalities.

Court Reserves Judgment on Suit Seeking Sack of Tinubu, Shettima

In another development, Justice Haruna Tsammani of the presidential election petition court has reserved the court's judgement on the petition filed by the APM.

The APM is asking the court to nullify the election that brought in Bola Tinubu and Kashim Shettima as president and vice president of Nigeria.

According to the suit, the candidature of Tinubu and Shettima should be nullified over the vice president's double nomination ahead of the poll.

