The Emir of Kano Muhammadu Sanusi II has said he would care less should another government remove him from office again

Sanusi said what he was concerned about was the disruption of the emirate system, which had been preserved over 1000 years ago

The former CBN governor expressed gratefulness to the Kano government and assembly for correcting the deeds of the past government

Muhammdu Sanusi II, the reinstated Emir of Kano, has expressed indifference to the report that another government can remove him if he wins the current battle with the deposed Aminu Ado Bayero.

Sanusi, who was recently reinstated by Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano, made his position known in an interview with The Sun on Saturday, June 15.

How I want to leave, Sanusi revealed

The former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) posited that he was more concerned with reinstating the over 1000 years of Kano Emirate's heritage than with the title of the Emir itself.

The embattled emir said:

“For me, even now that I am here, only God knows how long I will be here. I can die tomorrow. Another governor can come tomorrow and say that he has removed me. It doesn’t matter.”

The Emir maintained that he would not have any problem should another government make a move against him.

My problem with past government, Sanusi speaks

He stressed that the problem he had with the past administration in the state was tampering with the Emirate system.

He said he was happy that it wouldn't be recorded that 1000 years of history were destroyed during his time.

Sanusi then expressed gratitude to Governor Yusuf and the Kano State House of Assembly for correcting the errors and restoring the emirate to what it was. He expressed optimism that when he died or left, anyone coming after him would inherit what he initially inherited.

