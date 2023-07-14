Justice Haruna Tsammani of the presidential election petition court has reserved the court's judgement on the petition filed by the APM

The APM is asking the court to nullify the election that brought in Bola Tinubu and Kashim Shettima as president and vice president of Nigeria

According to the suit, the candidature of Tinubu and Shettima should be nullified over the vice president's double nomination ahead of the poll

FCT, Abuja - The presidential election petition court (PEPC) has reserved its ruling pending a date yet to be announced in the petition filed by the Allied Peoples Movement (APM).

The APM is seeking to cancel the election that brought in President Bola Tinubu and Kashim Shettima over the allegation that the vice president was not qualified to contest the election, The Nation reported.

Why APM wants court to sack Tinubu, Shettima

According to the APM petition, Shettima was not qualified because he had engaged in double nomination during the poll.

Justice Haruna Tsammani of the petition court announced the reservation of the judgement until a date would be communicated to political parties after the parties have adopted the final written addresses on Friday morning, July 14.

The court's presiding judge disclosed that the court intended to deliver its judgement on the APM's petition on the same day as those of Atiku Abubakar/Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Labour Party/Peter Obi.

List of respondents in APM suits against Tinubu, Shettima

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the All Progressives Congress (APC), Tinubu, Shettima and Kabir Masari (Who acted as placeholder before the nomination of Shettima) were the first, second, third, fourth and fifth respondents in the petition.

Shettima was said to have bought the APC senatorial ticket to represent Borno Central before President Tinubu nominated him before the February 25 presidential election.

