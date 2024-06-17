Nigerian preacher, Pastor Paul Enenche has caused an online stir over an Amapiano-style song he recently released

The preacher’s music video trended online causing some netizens to share their thoughts about the track

Some Nigerians likened Pastor Enenche’s new song to his colleague, Emeka Odumeje’s own

Nigerian pastor, Paul Enenche, has drawn the attention of netizens after sharing his new song and music video on social media.

Taking to his official Instagram page, the preacher shared a snippet from the clip for his Amapiano-styled song titled Elee.

Pastor Paul Enenche's new song gets fans likening him to Odumeje. Photos: @drpastorpaulenenche, @chukwuemeka_odumeje

In the short clip, Pastor Enenche and others were seen dressed up in Victorian-styled attires as they performed their choreography for the new song.

Fans compare Pastor Enenche’s song to Odumeje’s own

It did not take long for Pastor Paul Enenche’s video clip to trend on social media, and it raised a series of reactions from netizens. Many of them likened the preacher to his colleague, Emeka Odumeje, who recently released a track titled Powers with singer Flavour.

However, while some netizens compared both preachers, others argued that they were nothing alike and that Pastor Enenche had been making music for a very long time. Read some of their comments below:

Dejay_tee:

“All man get talents! Na Odumeje inspire this one ! We go still jam this one for club.”

Nkiru943:

“Pls don't compare with Odumeje pls, Pastor Enenche songs re fire filled.”

Mz_chydi:

“Bridgerton but make it gospel ❤️.”

kellybabe76:

“He has been singing since day one.”

Zobaam_:

“Make I see who go curse Odumeje again fes.”

aniveraaaaa:

“Odumeje lead dem follow .”

beauevent:

“Ijay Nwanem Biko no comparison between the two He has been singing soul lifting ministrations for a while .”

Vc_perez_:

“Abeg no compare Dr Enench & Odumeje abeg. not fair at alllllll. Remove pastor self one Na medical Doctor the other one na watin? I can’t even say comedian coz it’s an insult to that profession!”

ozioma_electronics:

“Copy copy pastors they will be criticising Odumeje .”

Wizkid praises Odumeje

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Wizkid expressed his admiration for popular Nigerian prophet, Chukwuemeka Cyril Ohanaemere, aka Odumeje or Indaboski.

The musician came across a recent goofy video featuring the clergyman and highlife maestro Flavour on their newly released track, Power, and revealed that it was his "best video in life."

He quoted himself and noted that that particular song would be an intro for his next album tour.

