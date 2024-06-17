Tragedy struck at the Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko, in Ondo state, on Monday, June 17

A 500-level student, Modupe Ayandare, was found dead outside the university campus beside her church

The state police spokesperson, Funmilayo Odunlami, said the command has commenced an investigation to unravel the cause of the incident

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

Akungba Akoko, Ondo state - A 500-level student, Modupe Ayandare, of the Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko, in Ondo state, was found dead outside the campus beside the church she attended.

The tragic incident happened on Monday, June 17 with the Agronomy student found hanging.

The public relations officer of the AAU Students Union Government, Olaogbebikan Noble, made this known in a statement.

As reported by The Punch, Olaogbebikan said all hands were on deck to unravel the cause of the tragic incident.

“According to the report, the deceased was said to have committed suicide in the early hours of today, around 4 am, after they finished vigil in her church. The incident happened beside the church she attended around the Spotless Vlla.

“The law enforcement agency has been informed already, and all hands are on the desk in getting to the root of the situation. Rest assured that justice will be served, and the law enforcement agency will do a thorough investigation.”

Olaogbebikan urged anybody with useful information about the incident to counseling kindly reach out to the Students’ Union.

The state police public relations officer, Mrs Funmilayo Odunlami, disclosed that the command was working to unravel the cause of the incident.

NOTE: Choose life: Your story isn't over yet, and there is hope in every new chapter. You can get help here for free!

Ebonyi Varsity final year student found dead In the hostel

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a final-year female student in the Department of English reportedly killed herself at the Ebonyi State University, Abakaliki.

The deceased, Favour Ugwuka, was found dead in her hostel at the Ishieke Campus of the state-owned university.

The mother of the deceased blamed her lecturer, Dr Enyi, for making her daughter take her own life

