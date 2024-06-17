A popular church in Nigeria has reportedly acquired another church which is located close to its worship facility

The story is trending on social media, with some people wondering why a church will acquire another church like a bank

A video seen on TikTok shows when church members were said to be celebrating the new acquisition

A Christian group in Nigeria has reportedly acquired another church which is located close to it.

There is a video trending online suggesting that members of the parent church massively celebrated the new acquisition.

The church members celebrated the new acquisition. Photo credit: X/Xdaily.

Source: TikTok

According to the video, the parent church bought the rival church, and members were overjoyed by the development.

The video, posted by @ziongoodnews did not mention the amount that was paid to the owners of the rival church.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Also, it was not mentioned if the buyer bought the building of the rival church and inherited its congregation.

However, another scene in a video shows some people who appeared to be knocking down some parts of what was said to be the acquired church.

The video is making the rounds on social media, including X where it was reposted by @instablog9ja.

Some people who reacted said it was their first time hearing that a church had been sold to another church.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as Nigerian church reportedly buys another church

@Udedibia said:

"Lol….. what’s the noise about for just buying a property? Why acting like it was a court case that was won…. It is well."

@ucheuch2 MMM asked:

"Church day buy church nwwa oooo."

@A_Abby_Abi said:

"Opposition church for real. Church is like business for some."

@0luwat0sin_ said:

"I really want to be in another country, so I can just watch everything that happens in Nigeria from my phone."

@Big_C67 said:

"Nigeria type of Christianity will make you hate going to church."

Lady becomes a born again Christian

Meanwhile, a lady who is now a born-again Christian has made a post to explain how Jesus has transformed her life.

The lady said that she used to post her naked photos on social media seeking attention, but she has changed.

She attributed the change that occurred in her life to the transformational work of Christ after she accepted him.

Source: Legit.ng