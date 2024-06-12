"Unfortunate": Peter Obi Reacts to Tinubu's Fall at Eagle Square, Counsels Mockers
- Former governor of Anambra state, Peter Obi, offered sympathy to President Bola Tinubu following a recent fall at Eagle Square
- The video of President Tinubu's fall has stirred notable reactions on different social media platforms
FCT, Abuja - Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 election, on Wednesday, June 12, extended his sincere sympathies to President Bola Tinubu following a recent fall at Eagle Square, Abuja.
Legit.ng had reported how Tinubu slipped while climbing the parade vehicle at the Abuja venue for the Democracy Day celebration on Wednesday, June 12, 2024.
In a viral video, Tinubu approached the vehicle shortly after he arrived at Eagles Square in Abuja, where the celebration took place.
Reacting to this incident, the opposition leader told mockers that they "achieve nothing by gloating" about President Tinubu's misstep, counselling them to "stay focused on the issues that will lead to a new Nigeria".
Obi wrote on his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle:
"I was saddened to learn of President Tinubu’s unfortunate fall today. I wish him well. We achieve nothing by gloating about an accident that could well happen to any of us.
"We are all human beings and, while we profoundly disagree on how to move Nigeria forward, we must remember our common human frailty. Let us stay focused on the issues that will lead to a new Nigeria.
"May this moment serve as a poignant reminder of our shared humanity and the need for compassion, empathy, and unity in our pursuit of a brighter future for our great nation."
June 12: Obi speaks on Nigeria's democracy
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Obi voiced his concerns over Nigeria's democratic integrity, claiming that the nation is far from achieving true democracy.
The 62-year-old noted that Nigeria's democracy started on the right footing in 1999. However, current realities explain that the country has deteriorated.
