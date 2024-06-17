A woman reportedly set her mother ablaze in a bid to kill her, following revelations from her pastor and another woman

According to reports, the 45-year-old daughter claimed her pastor told her she wouldn't be free while her mother was still alive. Hence, she decided to kill her 86-year-old mother

The Ondo state police public relations officer (PPRO), Funmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, confirmed the unfortunate incident and shared further details

A woman aged 45, identified simply as Abiodun, has set her 86-year-old mother ablaze after pouring petrol on her in Ondo West local government area of Ondo state.

Why the woman set her mother ablaze

Abiodun, popularly called ‘Iya Sunday’, disclosed that she burnt her mother alive because she was allegedly behind her predicament.

How the daughter set her mother ablaze, eyewitness speaks

As reported by Channels TV, an eyewitness, Sola Oladele, explained that the suspect came to her mother’s house on Friday morning, June 14, and called her out before setting her on fire.

“I went to my mother’s house around 4 am and sat outside. When it was 5 am, I called out my mother from the house. Immediately after she came out, not knowing what was happening, I poured petrol on her body and set her on fire.

“It all started when I went to one pastor for prayers, and he told me that my mother was behind what was happening to me. I did not believe it at first. My mother also took me somewhere to see a woman. After my mother left, the woman also said the same thing.

“I burnt my mother because of what I heard from the pastor and the woman, that I can only be free from bondage when my mother is dead,” the witness said.

Police: "Suspect will be charged with murder"

Reacting, the spokesperson of Ondo state police command, SP Funmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, confirmed the unfortunate incident and disclosed that the victim died on Saturday, June 15.

Speaking further, the police spokesperson, noted that since the woman died while receiving treatment at the hospital, the suspect would be charged with murder, The Nation reported.

