The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has been greeted with tragedy as its aircraft crashed in Makurdi, the Benue State capital

The NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, confirmed the tragic incident

According to Gabkwat, the incident transpired on Friday, July 14, during a routine exercise and two pilots were involved in the tragic crash

A Nigerian Air Force FT-7NI trainer aircraft has crashed in Makurdi, the Benue State capital.

This was confirmed in a statement obtained by Legit.ng on Friday, July 14.

The NAF FT-7NI Aircraft was said to have crashed during a routine training exercise. Photo Credit: Nigerian Air Force HQ

Source: Facebook

The statement signed by NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, confirmed that the incident happened on Friday evening during a routine training exercise.

Gabkwet said two aircraft pilots survived and were being observed in a military facility.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

He said:

“Luckily, the two pilots on board survived the crash after successfully ejecting from the aircraft. Additionally, there was no loss of lives or damage to any property around the area of impact.

“Both pilots are currently under observation at NAF Base Hospital, Makurdi. Meanwhile, the Chief of Air Staff, Air Vice Marshal Hasan Abubakar, has constituted a Board of Inquiry to determine the immediate and remote causes of the crash.”

Nigerian Air Force redeploys over 90 senior officers

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has begun to experience a major shake-up in the hierarchy following the appointment of a new Chief of the Air Staff.

Air Vice Marshal Hassan Abubakar approved the redeployment of over 90 senior officers in some states.

In a statement issued by the Nigerian Air Force Headquarters on Monday, June 26, the reappointed senior officers comprise 52 AVMs and 46 Air Commodores.

Nigerian Military Recovers Over N11 Million Cash, Others From Notorious Terrorists in Borno

In another development, the Nigerian Defence Headquarters released its latest report on operations over the past few weeks.

During a press briefing in Abuja, Maj-Gen. Musa Danmadami, the Director of Defence Media Operations, said multiple operations were done in the northeast.

He revealed that several pieces of ammunition and the sum of N11 million in cash were retrieved during the successful operation.

Source: Legit.ng