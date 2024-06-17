A Nigerian lady has taken delivery of her Statlink satellite internet system and she has also unboxed it

The lady said she decided to buy the Statlink satellite internet system because every other one she had tried ended up being slow

According to her, she paid N400,000 to buy the Statlink internet and his has made her happy ever since she installed it

A Nigerian lady is bought and installed Elon Musk's Starlink satellite internet system in her house.

The lady was so happy when the Starlink internet system was delivered to her and she unboxed it.

The lady said she was happy after spending N400,000 to install the Starlink satellite internet. Photo credit: TikTok/@faitholagokee and Getty Images/Global Images Ukraine.

Source: UGC

According to Faith Olagoke, she had experienced a lot of disappointments with every slow internet from other service providers she tried.

Price of Starlink satellite internet system in Nigeria

She noted that she bought the Starlink internet for N400,000.

Faith said as a content creator, she had suffered a great deal each time she wants to upload videos on social media due to internet that loads at snail-speed.

She said it often took up to one hour to upload a video online.

Her words:

"How do you cope with the bad internet service and monthly tariff plans that only lasts for days? For the longest I’ve been hoping for this change, having to create content and spending almost 1 hour to upload that content was always frustrating. To say I’m happy is an understatement."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as Nigerian lady installs Starlink internet

@Twerk videos said:

"How much did you get it?"

@flashyserena said:

"Please where did you get it from?"

@hilaryalumona said:

"Time to go overtime."

@latiaraoluwa asked:

"How did you install please."

Man says Starlink internet is cheaper to maintain

In a related story, a Nigerian man said it appears Starlink is gradually becoming popular among Nigerian internet users.

He posted a video showing one street where there are at least three Starlink users who installed it in their houses.

He said he bought a modern one from one of the internet service providers in Nigeria and N90k data finished in three weeks.

Source: Legit.ng