Bola Tinubu's supporter, Reno Omokri has stirred a fresh debate in the polity as he predicted that 2027 will be a year of reckoning for Peter Obi and his supporters

Omokri on Friday, disclosed that Peter Obi will reap a bountiful harvest of insults, threats and aggression in 2027, adding, his supporters will not be spared

The political activist and former presidential aide, however, prayed to God to spare his life till 2027

Reno Omokri, a former aide to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan, has disclosed that 2027 is the year Peter Obi, the flagbearer of the 2023 presidential election, will reap what his supporters do to others.

Omokri, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), disclosed this via a post shared on his X page.

Obi, a former Anambra state governor, is the Labour Party's candidate for the 2023 presidential election. Supporters of the LP and Obi are known as ‘Obidients’.

On Friday, Omokri, known for publicly supporting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu despite being a PDP chieftain, said that Peter Obi and Obidients will reap "insults, threats, and aggression in 2027."

Buttressing his point, he criticised Obidients, maintaining that their behaviour after the outcome of the 2023 presidential has been frustrating.

Reno Omokri tweeted:

"I just cannot wait until 2027, when the rest of Nigeria will give Peter Obi and his Obidients their just desserts for their season of insults, threats, abuse and aggression. May God spare my life and theirs. 2027 will be a very sweet year. I hope Nigeria can survive their behaviour without crisis. But if we do pull through the ordeal they are putting the rest of us through, without any check on them by their leader, then 2027 must be a year of reaping. A harvest for this movement and its leader and Arise TV, their vuvuzela in their war against Nigerians who refuse to bend to their warped agenda."

