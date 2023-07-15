President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been petitioned about the national women leader of the party, Betta Edu

This petition was written by the women of the national working committee of the party, prompting the President that they have passed a vote of no confidence on Dr Edu

They accused Edu of parading fake members of the women's leadership wing of the APC to visit the President at the presidential villa

FCT, Abuja - The national working committee of the women's wing of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has passed a vote of no confidence on the national women leader of the party, Betta Edu.

This development was made known on Saturday, July 15, in a letter by Hon. Omorede Osifo, APC Deputy National Treasurer, and eight other women leaders addressed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The letter obtained by Legit.ng was on the heels of Edu and APC leaders' visit to Tinubu at the Presidential Villa two days ago.

Allegations against Edu

It was gathered that the elected APC women executives accused Edu of misrepresentation and self-aggrandizement during her visit to the Presidential Villa.

They claimed that Edu doesn't represent their interest nor what the National Women Officials and Zonal Women Leaders of the party stand for.

The letter further claimed that the women paraded were fake, not the democratically elected national officers, including National Executive Council Members, Zonal Women Leaders, three women senators, 15 female House of Representatives members, and other relevant women leaders and stakeholders.

They have, however, appealed to President Tinubu to grant them an audience and the benefit of the doubt to hear their grievances.

