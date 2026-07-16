Nollywood actress Uche Ogbodo addressed the public on July 16 after her marriage to Bobby Maris broke down

Ogbodo stated she would not discuss details of her marriage unless necessary, asking for kindness and respect

The mother of three also said her focus now is raising her children, healing, and moving forward with dignity

Nollywood actress Uche Ogbodo has spoken out publicly following the collapse of her marriage to Bobby Maris, asking fans and followers to extend compassion rather than rush to conclusions.

The actress took to her Instagram account on Thursday, July 16, to address the swirling commentary around her personal life.

Uche Ogbodo says her focus is now on raising her children and healing after the end of her marriage. Photo: ucheogbodo

Source: Instagram

Without going into specifics, Uche Ogbodo stated clearly that she had no intention of airing the details of her failed marriage in public, at least not unless circumstances absolutely demanded it.

The actress acknowledged that social media often gives people the impression that they have full insight into someone else's situation, and pushed back against that notion firmly.

Uche added that she would not be drawn into a public dissection of what happened behind closed doors.

Uche Ogbodo explains her focus

The mother of three said her attention is firmly on what comes next rather than revisiting the past.

Raising her children and allowing herself the space to heal are her stated priorities as she charts a path forward.

In her words, Uche Ogbodo said she is committed to "moving forward with dignity and peace of mind," regardless of how her healing journey unfolds.

She closed her statement by expressing gratitude to those who have shown her empathy during what is clearly a difficult period.

She wrote:

"I understand that many people have opinions about my personal life. The truth is, no one knows the full story except the people who actually lived it. Yet, social media has a way of making everyone believe they know more about someone else's life than the people living it.

My priority right now is my raising my children, my healing-however that journey unfolds-and moving forward with dignity and peace of mind.

I will not be discussing the details of my marriage publicly unless there is an absolute need to do so. Until then, I respectfully ask for understanding, kindness, and respect for me and everyone involved.

Thank you to everyone who has chosen compassion over judgment."

See Uche Ogbodo's post on Instagram about her crashed marriage and her decisions to speak below:

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actress Uche Ogbodo revealed in a video that she is struggling to cope with the heartbreak, admitting she can no longer hold herself together and asking the public to give her space to heal.

Uche Ogbodo says she will not publicly discuss the details of her failed marriage unless it becomes necessary. Photo: ucheogbodo

Source: Instagram

Uche Ogbodo cries out as men flood her DM

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actress Uche Ogbodo reacted with amazement after receiving over 100 direct messages in a single day from men expressing interest in dating her, following speculation about her marriage breakdown.

The actress shared on Instagram that she was not ready to move on and urged admirers to chill, even threatening to delete her account due to the overwhelming flood of messages.

The surge of attention coincided with ongoing rumours about her separation from singer Bobby Maris, sparking conversations among fans and social media commentators about her next steps.

Source: Legit.ng