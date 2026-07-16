Minister of Works David Umahi described the late nurse Mary Habila as 'like a daughter' to him at his first public address on her death

Habila died on June 27, 2026, at a guest house within Umahi's residence in Uburu after a late-night phone call with her boyfriend

Umahi said he requested an autopsy but the family declined on cultural grounds, and he has since directed that the corpse not be moved

Minister of Works Engr. David Umahi has broken his silence over the death of Mary Habila, a nurse attached to the David Umahi Federal University of Medical Sciences, Uburu, who was found dead on June 27, 2026, at a guest house within his residence in Umunaga, Uburu, Ebonyi state.

Speaking to journalists on Thursday, July 16, Umahi corrected earlier reports that identified Habila as a physiotherapist, clarifying that she was a nurse who had lived on the property for three years.

Minister of Works David Umahi's former nurse Mary Habila passed away on June 27, 2026, at a guest house in his residence in Uburu. Photo credit: @TheRatelNation

Source: Twitter

"The lady in question was like a daughter to me. She had stayed with me for three years. She was a staff of the Federal Medical University. She was a nurse and not a physiotherapist," he said.

What happened the hight Habila died

The minister told journalists that Habila and one other female staff member from Benue State were the sole occupants of the guest house, which sits apart from his main residential building, Vanguard reported.

On the night she died, Habila telephoned her boyfriend and told him she was experiencing a nosebleed.

He advised her to report the matter to her superior, after which she said the bleeding had eased.

"The boyfriend then said he would not continue talking so the bleeding would not get worse. She begged him not to cut the call. He did. Three minutes later he called back. She was no longer picking," Umahi recounted.

The following morning, colleagues who could not reach her forced open her room door.

"When they broke the door, they found her dead. The tap was still running. I think she wanted to have her bath," the minister said.

Habila Autopsy sought, family objects

Umahi said he instructed his lawyers to request an autopsy to determine the cause of death, but Habila's family declined on cultural grounds, Daily Trust reported.

"We told our lawyer that autopsy should be done. We are begging the parents to allow it. They said it is against their culture," he said.

He added that he had directed that the body should not be moved until the procedure is carried out.

The minister also disclosed that the matter had been reported to the Inspector-General of Police and that he requested the investigation be transferred to Abuja.

Umahi further revealed that Habila had previously been receiving treatment for an undisclosed medical condition at Turkish Hospital, Abuja, with medical expenses covered by his family.

He said the most recent payment, made on April 5, amounted to N2.2 million, and that her medical records remain accessible at the hospital.

Minister dismisses political undertones

Umahi expressed frustration over what he described as efforts to politicise the incident and announced that his legal team would pursue cyberbullying charges against those spreading what he called false information online.

"What baffles me is that everything becomes politics in this country. Must the minister be held responsible because somebody died in a guest house under the Ministry of Works? Is that how it works?" he asked.

He maintained that nothing about the circumstances suggested foul play, pointing to the fact that her door was locked from the inside and had to be forced open before her body was discovered.

"We are going to test the law on cyberbullying over this matter," he added.

Habila's death: Umahi told to step aside

Previously, Legit.ng reported that former Vice President Atiku Abubakar on Thursday, July 16, called on President Bola Tinubu to direct David Umahi, the minister of works, to step aside from office while authorities investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of Mary Habila.

Atiku, in a statement he personally signed, said the Tinubu administration had failed Nigerians by remaining silent for nearly two weeks after controversial Habila's death, with no official acknowledgement from the presidency, the inspector-general of police (IGP), or the Federal Executive Council until the story was brought to public attention by an online news outlet.

Source: Legit.ng