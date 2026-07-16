Football icon Lionel Messi has disclosed when he began preparing for the ongoing 2026 FIFA World Cup

The Argentina captain made the revelation after leading his side to victory over England in the 2026 World Cup semifinal

La Albiceleste will now face Spain in the final as they bid to become the first nation to successfully defend since Brazil in 1962

Lionel Messi has revealed the extent of his physical preparation ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Barcelona legend disclosed that he dedicated close to a year to getting his body ready for what could be his final shot at the tournament.

Lionel Messi's sacrifice behind Argentina's run

Lionel Messi stated that he returned to Argentina in December 2025 and underwent double training sessions daily.

He said that the routine underscores how seriously he took the challenge of performing at the highest level once more on the world stage.

Messi elaborated further on the sacrifices made in the build-up, painting a picture of a player who approached this edition of the World Cup with singular focus and physical urgency. He said via ESPN:

"I have been preparing for this World Cup for almost a year.

"I spent December in Argentina, training morning and afternoon, because I knew I was going to give everything to arrive in the best possible shape."

Argentina through to the 2026 World Cup final

Argentina's victory over England booked their place in the final, continuing what has been a compelling campaign for the defending champions.

Messi, who led Argentina to World Cup glory in Qatar in 2022, appears determined to finish his international career on another historic high, per NPR.

The revelation has added further context to his performances throughout the tournament, with the months of intensive preparation apparently translating into the form he has shown on the pitch.

Ballon d'Or releases statement on Messi

Legit.ng previously reported that Ballon d'Or released a statement explaining whether winning the World Cup only guarantees winning the Golden Ball.

Lionel Messi’s hat-trick in Argentina’s World Cup opener against Algeria necessitated the statement as fans believed that he could win again.

Source: Legit.ng