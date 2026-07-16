Nentawe Yilwatda paid a courtesy visit to Senator Rufai Hanga, a senior NDC figure in Kano state, north-western Nigeria

Senator Hanga is a former close ally and prominent figure in Rabiu Kwankwaso's Kwankwasiyya movement, but their longstanding alliance has recently faced severe strain

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is actively consolidating power and absorbing prominent opposition figures ahead of the 2027 elections in Nigeria

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Kano, Kano state - Nentawe Yilwatda, national leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), on Wednesday, July 15, visited Senator Rufai Sani Hanga, one of the prominent figures of the Nigeria Democratic Congress in Kano state.

Legit.ng understands that the move is aimed at fostering cross-party dialogue and reinforcing the shared responsibility of political leaders to pursue peace and democratic stability ahead of the 2027 elections.

APC’s Nentawe Yilwatda meets Kano NDC senator, Rufai Hanga, and reveals discussion details. Photo credit: @nentawe1

Source: Twitter

Yilwatda, who disclosed the visit himself, described the encounter as cordial, with both men directing their attention towards the welfare of Kano state residents rather than partisan concerns.

2027 election: Political leaders prioritise peace

Speaking on the visit, Yilwatda stated that leaders across political divides carry a shared obligation to uphold peace and strengthen democratic governance.

He said in a post on his verified X page on Wednesday night, July 15:

"Regardless of political affiliation, leaders share a common responsibility to promote peace, strengthen democratic values, and work together in the best interest of our people."

He emphasised that genuine national progress depended on the willingness of political figures to engage in constructive dialogue and prioritise citizens above party loyalties.

Yilwatda added:

"Nigeria's progress is best served when we build bridges of understanding, encourage constructive dialogue, and place the welfare of citizens above partisan considerations."

Call for a united Kano and Nigeria

The visit reflects a broader message from Yilwatda that cooperation between political leaders, regardless of party affiliation, remains essential to the advancement of both Kano state and Nigeria at large.

He expressed confidence that such engagements would contribute to a more cohesive and prosperous future, stating that, together, the two leaders hoped to continue fostering unity and peace across Kano state and the wider country.

The APC chairman's X post can be read in full below:

APC leaders urge Senator Hanga to defect and dump the NDC and Kwankwaso. Photo credit: Senator Rufai Sani Hanga

Source: Facebook

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APC eyes NDC's Senator Hanga

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the APC intensified efforts to persuade Senator Hanga to defect to the ruling party, saying he was humiliated and sidelined by the leader of the Kwankwasiyya Movement, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

The appeal was made when a delegation of APC chieftains, led by the party’s Vice Chairman in Kano state, Salisu Maje Gwangwazo, paid a courtesy visit to Hanga at his residence following his return from a medical trip.

Addressing the experienced federal lawmaker, Gwangwazo said Hanga deserved better treatment considering his long-standing loyalty and sacrifices for Kwankwaso.

Source: Legit.ng