2027 Election: APC Chairman Meets Top NDC Chieftain in Kano, Discloses Discussions
- Nentawe Yilwatda paid a courtesy visit to Senator Rufai Hanga, a senior NDC figure in Kano state, north-western Nigeria
- Senator Hanga is a former close ally and prominent figure in Rabiu Kwankwaso's Kwankwasiyya movement, but their longstanding alliance has recently faced severe strain
- The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is actively consolidating power and absorbing prominent opposition figures ahead of the 2027 elections in Nigeria
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.
Kano, Kano state - Nentawe Yilwatda, national leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), on Wednesday, July 15, visited Senator Rufai Sani Hanga, one of the prominent figures of the Nigeria Democratic Congress in Kano state.
Legit.ng understands that the move is aimed at fostering cross-party dialogue and reinforcing the shared responsibility of political leaders to pursue peace and democratic stability ahead of the 2027 elections.
Yilwatda, who disclosed the visit himself, described the encounter as cordial, with both men directing their attention towards the welfare of Kano state residents rather than partisan concerns.
2027 election: Political leaders prioritise peace
Speaking on the visit, Yilwatda stated that leaders across political divides carry a shared obligation to uphold peace and strengthen democratic governance.
He said in a post on his verified X page on Wednesday night, July 15:
"Regardless of political affiliation, leaders share a common responsibility to promote peace, strengthen democratic values, and work together in the best interest of our people."
He emphasised that genuine national progress depended on the willingness of political figures to engage in constructive dialogue and prioritise citizens above party loyalties.
Yilwatda added:
"Nigeria's progress is best served when we build bridges of understanding, encourage constructive dialogue, and place the welfare of citizens above partisan considerations."
Call for a united Kano and Nigeria
Osun governor seeks visa ban against Tinubu’s minister, others in meeting with British govt’s delegation
The visit reflects a broader message from Yilwatda that cooperation between political leaders, regardless of party affiliation, remains essential to the advancement of both Kano state and Nigeria at large.
He expressed confidence that such engagements would contribute to a more cohesive and prosperous future, stating that, together, the two leaders hoped to continue fostering unity and peace across Kano state and the wider country.
The APC chairman's X post can be read in full below:
Read more on 2027 elections
- 2027 election: Peter Obi speaks on rumoured agreement with Goodluck Jonathan to sack President Tinubu
- "2027 Not turn of south east": Umahi declares as Peter Obi releases bold statement
- 2027 election: VDM warns Nigerians about Goodluck Jonathan and PDP, “he is sponsored by Tinubu”
APC eyes NDC's Senator Hanga
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the APC intensified efforts to persuade Senator Hanga to defect to the ruling party, saying he was humiliated and sidelined by the leader of the Kwankwasiyya Movement, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.
The appeal was made when a delegation of APC chieftains, led by the party’s Vice Chairman in Kano state, Salisu Maje Gwangwazo, paid a courtesy visit to Hanga at his residence following his return from a medical trip.
Addressing the experienced federal lawmaker, Gwangwazo said Hanga deserved better treatment considering his long-standing loyalty and sacrifices for Kwankwaso.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.