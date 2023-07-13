President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has once again pledged to uphold and sustain democracy in Nigeria.

He made this pledge on Wednesday, July 12, while addressing ex-governors of class 1999 at the State House in Abuja.

He said he would keep an open door policy in his address, tagging them as his advisers anytime.

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has revealed that all he ever wanted for Nigeria was democracy and its salvation.

He made this known while addressing the class of 1999 Governors on Wednesday, July 12, at the council chamber of Aso Villa, Abuja.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu hosted the Class 1999′ Governors at the presidential villa on Wednesday, July 12. Photo Credit: @DOlusegun

The President said:

“We served as governors and sat in this Council Chamber. All I wanted was democracy and the salvation of the country. I never thought I was going to be here as President, but God Almighty has brought me."

Tinubu vows to uphold democracy

In his address to the ex-governors, Tinubu assured them that his administration would ensure sustainable unity, equity and prosperity for the country.

President Tinubu said his devotion to a lasting democracy would not falter, and his commitment to uphold it would remain firm, Daily Trust reported.

He said:

“My commitment to that democratic value is unwavering. I am overwhelmed and honored by the numbers of you here. I have an open door policy.

You are my advisers. We went into the pond and wrestled with a pig. We got dirty, and cleaned up. That is why I am here today.”

The meeting with the ex-governors witness the presence of James Ibori (Delta State); Donald Duke (Cross River State); Orji Kalu (Abia State); Victor Attah (Akwa Ibom State); Adamu Mu’azu (Bauchi State); Sam Egwu (Ebonyi State); Chimaroke Nnamani (Enugu State); and Ibrahim Turaki (Jigawa State).

Others included Niyi Adebayo (Ekiti State); Bisi Akande (Osun State); Joshua Dariye of (Plateau State); Ahmed Yerima (Zamfara State); Jolly Nyame (Taraba State); Olusegun Osoba (Ogun State) as well as Attahiru Bafarawa (Sokoto State).

