Burundi has released the official list of 5 African countries eligible for visa-free entry under its 2026 immigration policy

Citizens of 5 African countries can travel to Burundi without a visa, provided they meet the country's entry requirements

This report contains the full list of 5 African countries eligible for visa-free travel to Burundi in 2026

The Republic of Burundi has published the official list of African countries whose citizens can travel to Burundi without a visa in 2026.

According to the official Burundi government website, citizens of the eligible African countries can enter or visit Burundi without a visa, provided they meet the country's entry requirements.

Burundi releases complete list of 5 African countries eligible for visa-free entry. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Credit: Getty images/LUDOVIC MARIN/Denny Fachrul Rozzy

Source: Getty Images

Visa-free entry: Burundi names eligible African countries

The government explained that although citizens of these countries do not need a visa to travel to Burundi, they must hold a valid passport issued by their respective countries.

There are more than 50 countries in Africa. However, only a few African countries are eligible for visa-free entry into Burundi.

Visa-free entry: Burundi lists 5 African countries

The names of the African countries whose citizens can travel to or stay in Burundi without a visa are as follows:

Democratic Republic of the Congo Rwanda Uganda Tanzania Kenya

In a notice to nationals of these countries, the Burundi government stated on its official website:

"Nationals from countries exempted from visa application need to have a valid passport issued by their respective countries."

Germany: African countries requiring an entry visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Morocco published an official list of 11 African countries whose citizens can travel to the country without a visa.

The report explained that citizens of Algeria, Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger, Ivory Coast, Congo, Gabon, Guinea, Senegal, Tunisia, and Togo are eligible for visa-free entry into Morocco, while citizens of many other African countries are still required to obtain a visa before travelling.

Source: Legit.ng