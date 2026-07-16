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Full List of African Countries Whose Citizens Can Travel to Burundi Without a Visa in 2026
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Full List of African Countries Whose Citizens Can Travel to Burundi Without a Visa in 2026

by  Muhammed Hammed Olayinka
2 min read
  • Burundi has released the official list of 5 African countries eligible for visa-free entry under its 2026 immigration policy
  • Citizens of 5 African countries can travel to Burundi without a visa, provided they meet the country's entry requirements
  • This report contains the full list of 5 African countries eligible for visa-free travel to Burundi in 2026

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The Republic of Burundi has published the official list of African countries whose citizens can travel to Burundi without a visa in 2026.

According to the official Burundi government website, citizens of the eligible African countries can enter or visit Burundi without a visa, provided they meet the country's entry requirements.

Visa-free entry: Burundi lists 5 African countries eligible to enter without a visa
Burundi releases complete list of 5 African countries eligible for visa-free entry. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Credit: Getty images/LUDOVIC MARIN/Denny Fachrul Rozzy
Source: Getty Images

Visa-free entry: Burundi names eligible African countries

The government explained that although citizens of these countries do not need a visa to travel to Burundi, they must hold a valid passport issued by their respective countries.

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There are more than 50 countries in Africa. However, only a few African countries are eligible for visa-free entry into Burundi.

Read also

Full list of African countries whose citizens can travel to Mozambique without a visa in 2026

Visa-free entry: Burundi lists 5 African countries

The names of the African countries whose citizens can travel to or stay in Burundi without a visa are as follows:

  1. Democratic Republic of the Congo
  2. Rwanda
  3. Uganda
  4. Tanzania
  5. Kenya

In a notice to nationals of these countries, the Burundi government stated on its official website:

"Nationals from countries exempted from visa application need to have a valid passport issued by their respective countries."

Germany: African countries requiring an entry visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Morocco published an official list of 11 African countries whose citizens can travel to the country without a visa.

The report explained that citizens of Algeria, Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger, Ivory Coast, Congo, Gabon, Guinea, Senegal, Tunisia, and Togo are eligible for visa-free entry into Morocco, while citizens of many other African countries are still required to obtain a visa before travelling.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Muhammed Hammed Olayinka avatar

Muhammed Hammed Olayinka (Human Interest Editor) Muhammed has worked with Oracle UNILORIN, Opera News Hub, Scopper News, Gistreel, and now LEGIT.ng. He won the NAPSS President Writing Skirmish (2017) and was first runner-up in the UNILORIN Senate Writing Contest (2018). He can be reached via email at muhammed.hammedolayinka@corp.legit.ng

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