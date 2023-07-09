Full List: NUC Approves 20 New Courses for Lagos State University
- The National Universities Commission (NUC) has granted approval for Lagos State University (LASU) to commence 20 new undergraduate programmes
- These courses, which were verified by NUC experts in April 2023, will be available for students starting from the 2023/2024 academic session
- LASU's vice chancellor, Prof. Ibiyemi Ibilola Olatunji-Bello, expressed gratitude to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and congratulated the university community on this achievement
Lagos, Nigeria - The National Universities Commission (NUC) has approved the commencement of 20 new programmes at the undergraduate level for the Lagos State University (LASU).
A statement released by the university indicates that the approval followed a resource verification exercise carried out in April 2023 by panels of experts from the NUC.
Legit.ng gathers that the courses will start running from the 2023/2024 academic session:
LASU: List of 20 new courses approved by NUC
- B.Sc. Architecture
- B.Sc. Building
- B.Sc. Estate Management
- B.Sc. Environmental Management
- B.Sc. Industrial Design
- B.Sc. Survey and Geo-Informatics
- B.Sc. Quantity Surveying
- B.Sc. Urban and Regional Planning
- B.A. Fine Arts
- B.LIS. Library and Information Science
- B.Ed. Special Education
- B.Eng. Industrial Engineering & Production
- Doctor of Pharmacy (Pharm.D)
- Doctor of Physiotherapy (DPT)
- B. Radiography and Radiation Science
- BMLS. Medical Laboratory Science
- B.A. Linguistics
- B.Eng. Civil Engineering
- B.Sc. Science Laboratory Technology
- B.Sc Taxation
LASU VC Ibiyemi Ibilola Olatunji-Bello reacts
The vice chancellor of LASU, Prof. Ibiyemi Ibilola Olatunji-Bello, appreciated the governor of Lagos state and Visitor to the University, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for providing the leadership and support to actualize the goal.
She also congratulated the entire university community on the achievement.
