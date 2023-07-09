The National Universities Commission (NUC) has granted approval for Lagos State University (LASU) to commence 20 new undergraduate programmes

These courses, which were verified by NUC experts in April 2023, will be available for students starting from the 2023/2024 academic session

LASU's vice chancellor, Prof. Ibiyemi Ibilola Olatunji-Bello, expressed gratitude to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and congratulated the university community on this achievement

A statement released by the university indicates that the approval followed a resource verification exercise carried out in April 2023 by panels of experts from the NUC.

The NUC has approved 20 new courses for Lagos State University (LASU). Photo credit: @LASUOfficial

Source: Twitter

Legit.ng gathers that the courses will start running from the 2023/2024 academic session:

LASU: List of 20 new courses approved by NUC

B.Sc. Architecture B.Sc. Building B.Sc. Estate Management B.Sc. Environmental Management B.Sc. Industrial Design B.Sc. Survey and Geo-Informatics B.Sc. Quantity Surveying B.Sc. Urban and Regional Planning B.A. Fine Arts B.LIS. Library and Information Science B.Ed. Special Education B.Eng. Industrial Engineering & Production Doctor of Pharmacy (Pharm.D) Doctor of Physiotherapy (DPT) B. Radiography and Radiation Science BMLS. Medical Laboratory Science B.A. Linguistics B.Eng. Civil Engineering B.Sc. Science Laboratory Technology B.Sc Taxation

LASU VC Ibiyemi Ibilola Olatunji-Bello reacts

The vice chancellor of LASU, Prof. Ibiyemi Ibilola Olatunji-Bello, appreciated the governor of Lagos state and Visitor to the University, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for providing the leadership and support to actualize the goal.

She also congratulated the entire university community on the achievement.

Aminat Yusuf: Sanwo-Olu awards N10m to LASU’s Law student who Graduated with 5.0 CGPA

In another report, Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state received Yusuf Aminat Imoitesemeh, the law student who graduated with a perfect CGPA of 5.0 from the Lagos State University, Ojo.

The governor disclosed this via his verified Twitter handle @jidesanwoolu, on Thursday, July 6. He said he had a conversation with Aminat and her parent about their role in her personal development.

Governor Sanwo-Olu also gave the young N10 million for obtaining a perfect CGPA of 5.0.

Aminat Yusuf: Edo government reveals how much it will pay LASU's star girl

In a related development, Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state announced that his government honoured Aminat Yusuf with automatic employment.

In a tweet on his verified Twitter handle on Thursday, June 29, Obaseki said Yusuf would be paid an up-keep allowance equivalent to the salary of a state counsel, which is about N200,000.

The government of the south-south state also promised to continue to honour indigenes who perform excellently on all fronts.

Source: Legit.ng