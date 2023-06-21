The governor of Abia state, Alex Otti, on Wednesday, June 19, paid a courtesy visit to the governor of Lagos state, Babatunde Sanwo-Olu

Sanwo-Olu confirmed the development in a post shared via his Twitter page on Wednesday night, June 21

The APC governor revealed they had fruitful discussions on the growth, development and prosperity of both states

Governor Babatunde Sanwo-Olu on Wednesday, June 21, received in audience his Abia state counterpart, Alex Otti at the State House in Marina, Lagos state.

This was made known by the governor through a statement shared on his page accompanied by pictures.

Governor Sanwo-Olu received Abia state governor in State House, Marina, Lagos state. Photo credit: Babajide Sanwo-Olu @jidesanwoolu

Source: Twitter

Why Alex Otti visited Sanwo-Olu in Lagos state

Although the reason for the meeting was not known, but Sanwo-Olu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) revealed he had a productive discussion with Otti of the Labour Party regarding the growth and development of Abia State and Lagos State.

In a tweet sighted by Legit.ng on Wednesday night, June 21, the governor wrote;

"Honored to receive Governor Alex Otti of Abia State at Lagos House, Marina today.

"Productive discussions on strengthening collaboration between Lagos and Abia for shared prosperity and development.

"Together, we'll create a brighter future for our states and the entire nation."

