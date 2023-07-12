Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar have been told they stand no chance against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the presidential election petition tribunal

This was the submission of Deji Adeyanju, a self-styled human rights activist and political critic

He predicted in a tweet on Wednesday, July 12, that the tribunal would throw out the petition of Obi and Atiku

Human rights activist and lawyer Deji Adeyanju said the ongoing presidential election petition tribunal at the federal court of appeal in Abuja will be ruled in favour of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Recall that the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi of the Labour Party, have been in a legal battle with President Tinubu challenging his victory at the Saturday, February 25 presidential polls.

Deji Adeyanju said the tribunal would throw out the petition of Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi against Bola Tinubu. Photo Credit: Atiku Abubakar, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Mr Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

Adeyanju made his prediction known in a tweet on Wednesday, July 12.

The tweet reads:

"The petitions of Atiku and Obi will be thrown out by the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal."

Netizens react to Adeyanju's prediction

Meanwhile, Adeyanju's prediction was greeted with a lot of mixed reactions. While some political critics agreed with his prediction, others disagreed with Adeyanju's position.

@rilwan_ola01 said:

"Seems you are being bankrolled by INEC egbon, as we heard some weeks ago that will continuously sponsors some people with larger followers and audience to keep tweeting something like this."

With the user handle @larucheebam, Lanre Bam described Peter Obi's petition against President Bola Tinubu as empty.

He said:

"Empty petition. Messiah can't even prove how he won the election because he didn't . He is seeking disqualification of a candidate out of frivolity. He needs to keep his gullible mob together till 2027."

@kasalimi2029, in a straight critical shot aimed at Adeyanju, said:

"Olodo, if it will be thrown out it won't get to this stage. I'm not a PDP supporter but as someone that has been in PDP, you should at least have faith.

"Stop being a political jobber. If it will be thrown out APC won't be planning for a rerun."

Shehu Sani Predicts What May Happen if Court Sacks President Tinubu

Meanwhile, Senator Shehu Sani has said the opposition will accept the final judgement of the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC).

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar (PDP) and Peter Obi (Labour Party) filed separate challenges disputing the results of the 2023 presidential election.

Both men and their parties requested that the election be declared invalid or that they be recognised as the winners.

