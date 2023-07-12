Ex-Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike will likely be appointed as a member of President Bola Tinubu's cabinet

The Rivers State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has begun to root for Wike's consideration for a ministerial appointment

Tony Okocha, the former chief of staff to ex-Governor Rotimi Amaechi, has also rooted for Wike despite being a member of the opposition party

Chief Tony Okocha, a former aide to ex-Rivers State Governor Rotimi Amaechi, says he is rooting for the ministerial nomination of the immediate past governor of the state, Nyesom Wike.

Wike has been the subject of conversation over the past few weeks since speculations about the ministerial nomination of President Boka Ahmed Tinubu has been hitting the headlines.

Nyesom Wike is currently in pole position to be named in the ministerial list of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Photo Credit: Nyesom Ezenwo Wike

As reported by Daily Trust, a faction of the Rivers State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) had said that Wike's bromance with Tinubu is a means to stir up his 2027 presidential ambition.

Okocha, a former chief of staff to Amaechi, on Tuesday, July 11, told journalists that Wike should be considered for a place in Tinubu's cabinet because he ensured his victory as President.

He also acknowledged Wike's political might in Rivers State, describing him as an unbreakable force in Rivers politics.

No politician in Rivers challenge Wike, says Amaechi's ex-aide

Okocha said:

“There’s no politician living in Rivers today that can challenge Wike. We have said that whatever is due to us in Rivers should be handed over to him because he knows those people who worked for Tinubu."

He further described Wike as a serial winner with an electoral value that can consistently deliver victory.

He noted that Wike deserves a place in Tinubu's cabinet and should be considered because of the advantage he and his G-5 cohorts bring to the party.

“The activities of the G-5 were instrumental to the success of Tinubu in Nigerian politics today. Look at the ratio: APC won 12 states, and PDP won 10 states. Assuming PDP people worked together, they would have taken more states."

Ameachi abandoned us when it mattered most - APC chieftain

Okocha also narrated how his former principal (Ameachi) neglected the party (APC Rivers) when it mattered most.

He said Amaechi lost interest in the party shortly after he lost the presidential primaries to President Tinubu.

On the other hand, he said Wike stood by the APC despite being a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to ensure the victory of President Tinubu.

Ministerial List: Why Wike Should Be in Tinubu’s Cabinet, Fayose Explains

Similarly, former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, is rooting for Nyesom Wike to be included in President Bola Tinubu's ministerial list.

The former Ekiti State governor described Wike as a national asset that deserves to serve Nigeria in any capacity.

He also urged President Tinubu to compensate Wike and his G-5 cohorts for their instrumental role in his victory at the 2023 polls.

