Ayodele Fayose, the former governor of Ekiti State, has revealed that President Bola Tinubu needs a man like the former governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, in his cabinet.

Fayose made this known on Sunday, July 9, during an interview on Channels TV's late-night program 'Sunday Politics.'

Ayodele Fayose described Nyesom Wike as a national asset needed in President Bola Tinubu's cabinet. Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu/Nyesom Ezenwo Wike

According to Fayose, the former Rivers State governor and his G-5 cohort deserve to be appreciated by President Tinubu for being instrumental in his victory during the 2023 presidential polls.

He, however, revealed that Wike and his G-5 cohorts have no plan to decamp from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Fayose said:

“The former governor of Benue (Samuel Ortom) is the oldest by his age. If he is still decamping, his children must disown him. The Wike I know, forget that Wike will leave the PDP.”

Recall that the G-5 AKA integrity governors comprised of four PDP ex-governors — Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu), Samuel Ortom (Benue), and Nyesom Wike (Rivers) as well as one current governor, Seyi Makinde (Oyo) frustrated the presidential bid of Atiku Abubakar.

“I want Wike to be in Tinubu's cabinet" - Fayose

When asked if Wike would be considered for a ministerial position in President Tinubu's cabinet, Fayose said:

“I want Wike to be in cabinet. Wike has what it takes to serve Nigeria. Wike is an articulate, capacity person. Nigeria needs (an) average bad person. I support Wike. If Asiwaju finds him or any of the G5 worthy, please serve in Asiwaju’s government."

Fayose stated that he would be disappointed if President Tinubu did not appreciate any of the G-5 ex-PDP governors who supported his presidential bid.

He said:

“I will be disappointed if Asiwaju does not equally appreciate them for what they stand to represent. Wike must serve. Wike is still a young man. I’m his senior brother, he can’t deny that.

"Wike is an asset to Nigeria. Wike is never timid, he confronts challenges. Asiwaju needs a man like Wike.”

