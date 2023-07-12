By counting, President Bola Tinubu has less than 20 days to unveil his cabinet members ahead of July 28, when he will be marking his 60 days in office.

Following the new law signed by the immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari, Presidents and governors are expected to unveil their cabinet members within 60 days of resuming office.

Old Politicians who may be recycled under Tinubu's administration

Source: Twitter

When President Tinubu will unveil his ministers

As President Tinubu prepares to unveil his ministerial list in due time, there are indications that some politicians who have served as governors and ministers could be recycled into his cabinet, despite complaints from some Nigerians against recycling politicians.

While many may complain against these politicians that seemed to have remained relevant due to their reappearance in every succeeding government, their governance experience could still be needed.

Some of the politicians in this category are listed below:

Babatunde Fashola

Fashola has been a trusted ally of President Tinubu since his days as governor of Lagos State. Fashola was a two-term minister under former President Muhammadu Buhari.

The former minister succeeded Tinubu as Governor of Lagos State and may also serve as a minister under the new administration.

Nasir El-Rufai

The former governor of Kaduna State has earlier served as a minister of the federal capital territory under the administration of Olusegun Obasanjo between 2003 and 2007.

El-Rufai is likely to return as a federal minister under Tinubu's administration, considering his contribution to the victory of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and President Tinubu during the 2023 election, particularly when new naira notes were introduced during campaigns.

Nyesom Wike

The former governor of Rivers State was once a minister of state for education in July 2011 and was promoted to minister of education under former President Goodluck Jonathan.

Wike stepped down to contest the River State governorship election in 2015. He won the election and served in that capacity for two terms.

The former governor may return as minister under the ruling APC, despite having served under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for many years.

Kayode Fayemi

Fayemi served as minister of solid minerals development under former President Buhari from November 2015 to May 2018 when he resigned to contest the Ekiti State governorship election and he won.

The former governor stepped down for Tinubu during the APC presidential primary election as a result of the southwest APC leaders who asked all candidates contesting against Tinubu from southwest to step down for him. He may be compensated for a ministerial position.

Rabiu Kwankwaso

The former governor of Kano State and presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) appeared to be contesting the state's ministerial slot with the immediate past governor and successor, Abdullahi Ganduje.

Kwankwaso was a minister of internal affair under the administration of Obasanjo and has publicly expressed optimism to work with the Tinubu's administration.

Soon after his inauguration, Tinubu reportedly met with Kwankwaso in France, a development that almost pitched him against key APC leaders, particularly from the north.

Source: Legit.ng