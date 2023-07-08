President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been warned not to accept ex-Rivers governor Nyesom Wike into the All Progressives Congress (APC)

This appeal was made by the Rivers State chapter of the APC in an open letter to the President published on Thursday, July 6

As contained in the letter, President Tinubu was informed how Wike persecuted APC members in Rivers State during his tenure as a serving governor

Rivers, Port Harcourt - The rumoured defection of ex-Governor Nyesom Wike from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been rejected by the Rivers State chapter of the national ruling party.

As reported by Vanguard, the Rivers State chapter of the APC has urged President Bola Tinubu not to be fooled by the antics of the PDP chieftain and former governor.

This appeal was contained in an open letter to the President dated Thursday, July 6.

According to the letter signed by Comrade Darlington Nwauju, the spokesperson of the Rivers State urged the President to be mindful of Wike and his cohorts, noting that the former governor's claim of working for the party would only downplay the hard work and loyalty of dedicated long-serving members of the party.

The letter reads:

“We wish to clear the air that Gov Wike did not deliver any value to our dear Rivers State APC.

"Mr. President Sir, we wish to recall that during the 2015 presidential election, APC members in Rivers state and their families faced unquantifiable brutality with countless casualties.

"Yet the Rivers APC resisted the onslaught of former Governor Wike led aggression on innocent party followers and members."

Why Tinubu must reject Wike - Rivers APC

President Tinubu was advised to disregard Wike's patronage as he had no political ideology or practical people-oriented philosophy.

The open letter, according to Daily Sun, reads:

“We know that your leadership will not allow those who believe in political thuggery, those known by local and international community as perpetual abusers of our democratic stability and mischief markers, to highjack our dear Rivers APC because they now see party politics as tradeable commodity."

