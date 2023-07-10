The former Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has been described as an "average madman" by the ex-governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose

The Atiku Abubakar's special assistant on public communication, Mr Phrank Shaibu, reiterated it in a statement issued on Monday, July 10

Shuaibu also aimed a dig at the G-5 governors, describing them as irrelevant politicians seeking the limelight

FCT, Abuja - Phrank Shuaibu, a media aide to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, said the former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, rightly described ex-Rivers State governor Nyesom Wike as an "average madman."

Shuiabu, in a statement made available to Legit.ng on Monday, July 10, stated this in reaction to Fayose's viral interview on Channels TV's late-night program, 'Sunday Politics.'

Speculations are on that Nyesom Wike might be considered for a ministerial appointment by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Photo Credit: Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, GSSRS

Source: Facebook

During the interview, Fayose was asked if Wike would be a perfect fit for President Bola Tinubu's cabinet despite his opposition status; he said:

“Wike is an articulate capacity person. Nigeria needs an average mad person.”

Earlier in May 2022, Wike, during his visit to Kogi State, had stated that Nigeria needed a madman to govern her affairs.

He said:

“I can bring the country back on its track of greatness. It doesn’t matter where you are from. It takes a madman to govern Nigeria.”

Reacting to Fayose’s interview, Shaibu said appointing Wike as a minister would be equivalent to allowing a lunatic to run an asylum.

Shaibu said:

“We want to appreciate Fayose for describing Wike as an ‘average mad man’. Indeed, it is only a mad person who can use violence to prevent people from coming into a state to campaign. It takes madness to subvert the will of the people.”

Atiku's aide lambast G-5 governors

Shuaibu did not spare the G-5 ex-governor, whom he described as irrelevant politicians turn lobbyists.

He said the ex-governors sought a haven from prosecution and appointments to remain relevant.

Shuaibu singled out the immediate past governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom as the worst governor in the history of Nigeria.

He said:

“Ortom was one of the worst governors in the history of Nigeria. His case file at the EFCC is bulky, and he was recently invited but released because of Wike’s intervention.

“Okezie Ikpeazu, the former governor of Abia State, also performed woefully in office. But the EFCC will not prosecute him because of the G-5 connection. This is what they have turned the country into. No wonder they believe Nigeria needs an average mad person.”

Why Wike Should Be in Tinubu’s Cabinet, Fayose Explains

Meanwhile, former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, is rooting for Nyesom Wike to be included in President Bola Tinubu's ministerial list.

The former Ekiti State governor described Wike as a national asset that deserves to serve Nigeria in any capacity.

He also urged President Tinubu to compensate Wike and his G-5 cohorts for their instrumental role in his victory at the 2023 polls.

Source: Legit.ng