National secretary of the APC, Senator Iyiola Omisore, has downplayed some names flying around regarding the list of President Bola Tinubu's cabinet

Omisore said consultation is still ongoing between President Tinubu and the ruling APC's hierarchy

President Tinubu is expected to announce his ministerial list anytime soon, and forward to the national assembly

FCT, Abuja - Senator Iyiola Omisore, the national secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has said the new ministerial list is "not ready yet".

Speaking on Channels Television's Politics Today on Tuesday, July 11, Omisore said the ruling party's leadership is still consulting.

Senator Omisore said President Bola Tinubu's ministerial list is not ready.

Source: Twitter

Ministerial list of Tinubu

Speaking further, the APC national secretary hinted at the possibility of President Tinubu merging some ministries, Nigerian Tribune also reported.

According to him, the size of the president's cabinet will be between 36 and 42.

Omisore said:

“The list is not ready yet. We are consulting, discussing, even up to four hours ago, we still met with him.

“At my level, I won’t go by speculations because I know the reality of what is coming up.

“You should expect a unique, focused, professionalised, serious-minded cabinet.

“You will see a bespoke cabinet that meets the yearnings of Nigerians under renewed agenda.”

The Osun APC chieftain added:

“The Constitution says a minister per state, that is 36 and one per zone making 42, at the prerogative of the President. So it can either make 36 minimum or 42 the highest."

