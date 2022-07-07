The ruling APC and its presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, have been dragged to court by two of the party's former delegates

Zakari Maigari and Zubainatu Mohammed, the ex-APC delegates, want the court to stop Tinubu's plans to replace Kabiru Masari as his running mate

The APC presidential candidate had picked Masari to serve as a "placeholder" pending the selection of his substantive running mate

FCT, Abuja - Two chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have reportedly asked a Federal High Court in Abuja to stop plans to replace Kabiru Masari as the running mate of the party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Recall that Tinubu had picked Masari as the interim vice presidential flag bearer of the APC pending the announcement of a substantive candidate as provided by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Tinubu, APC have been dragged to court over plans to replace Kabiru Masari as vice-presidential candidate.

Source: Facebook

However, the two chieftains, who served as delegates at the APC national convention, Zakari Maigari and Zubainatu Mohammed, want the court to hold that the withdrawal of Masari would amount to the invalidation of the joint ticket of the party, Daily Trust reported.

They are contending whether, by the combined effect of sections 142(1); 29(1), 31 and 33 of the Electoral Act, it is legally permissible for Masari to withdraw as the vice-presidential candidate of the APC and the running mate of Tinubu so as to be substituted or replaced with another person by the APC.

Legit.ng gathers that no date has been fixed for the hearing.

2 key APC chieftains Tinubu penciled for 2023 vice-presidential candidacy revealed

Meanwhile, as INEC's deadline for political parties to submit the final names of the presidential candidate and running mates draws near, the flag bearer of the ruling party, Tinubu has reportedly pencilled down two names.

One of the two is Kashim Shettima, a former governor of Borno state. The other is the incumbent governor, Babagana Zulum.

Sources within the party also confirmed that the governor of Kaduna state, Nasir EL-Rufai had earlier been on the list following his active role in the emergence of Tinubu as APC's 2023 presidential candidate but was later dropped by the party stakeholders on the matter.

