President Bola Tinubu has appointed a staunched member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Olusegun Dada, as his special adviser on social media.

The president also appointed Abdulaziz Abdulaziz as his special assistant on print media.

The appointment of Dada was disclosed in a congratulatory tweet by Jubril Gawat, the former aide to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu. At the same time, that of Abdulaziz was revealed in a tweet by Bashir Ahmad, a former aide to President Muhammadu Buhari, on Monday, July 10.

The tweet came shortly after President Tinubu arrived in Abuja, the country's capital, on Monday after attending the 63rd Ordinary Session of Authority of Heads in Guinea Bissau.

See the tweets here:

