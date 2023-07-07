President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appointed Taiwo Oyedele as the chairman of the presidential committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms

Prior to his appointment on Friday, July 7, Oyedele is the Africa Tax Leader at PriceWaterhouseCoopers (PwC), a highly accomplished professional with expertise in economic matters

The establishment of this new committee reflects Tinubu’s commitment to addressing challenges and bringing about transformative reforms in fiscal policy and taxation

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has confirmed the appointment of Taiwo Oyedele.

After setting up a Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms, Tinubu appointed Oyedele as the chairman of the team.

Tinubu appoints Taiwo Oyedele as head of tax reforms

An aide to the president on digital communications, strategist Daddy D.O @DOlusegun, confirmed the development on Twitter on Friday, July 7.

Dele Alake, the special adviser to the president on special duties, communications and strategy, further shared the portfolio of Tinubu's appointee.

The statement reads:

"Mr Taiwo Oyedele holds the position of Associate Professor at the Babcock University Business School.

"He is an alumnus of the London School of Economics & Political Science, Yale University and Harvard Kennedy School Executive Education. He is a guest lecturer at the Lagos Business School and the Founder and President of Impact Africa Foundation."

The chairman's full profile;

Tinubu's media office also shared Oyedele's full profile below;

