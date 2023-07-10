FCT, Abuja - Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar's special assistant on public communication, Mr Phrank Shaibu, has slammed Ayodele Fayose, a former governor of Ekiti State, over his live interview on Channels Television on Sunday, July 9.

PAY ATTENTION:

In the interview, Fayose revealed that he 100 per cent worked against the presidential bid of Atiku in favour of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Ayo Fayose recently visited President Bola Tinubu at the presidential villa in Abuja. Photo Credit: @DavidsOffor

Source: Twitter

Fayose's comments make it the first time he openly and directly declared supporting Tinubu and working against Atiku.

In his reaction to the comment made by the former governor, Shuaibu, in a statement made available to Legit.ng stated that Fayose should have been man enough to publicly campaign for Bola Tinubu during the run-up to the presidential election instead of coming out now.

He said:

“On September 20, 2022, Fayose, while addressing supporters in Ado Ekiti publicly stated that he would be supporting Waziri Atiku Abubakar despite Wike’s protests. A simple Google search will confirm this.

“Then, after Tinubu’s dubious victory, Fayose quickly changed gears, stating that he was the one who delivered Ekiti State to the APC. This is his stock in trade. He is a lily-livered rabble-rouser who loves to be in the spotlight and pretends to be more popular than he really is."

Alleged fraud: Fayose lobbying for withdrawal of EFCC case

Fayose, on the other hand, recently paid a courtesy visit to President Tinubu at the presidential villa.

Shuaibu said Fayose was only running from pillar to post to get Tinubu to discontinue his N1.7bn corruption case at the Federal High Court.

He said:

“This is the deception of the man. Aware of the fact that he cannot get a ministerial appointment because of people like Kayode Fayemi, Dele Alake and Dayo Adeyeye who are jostling for the Ekiti slot, Fayose is now running from pillar to post, trying to get an appointment for his son while also trying to get the government to withdraw his corruption case from court.

“With the weight of evidence presented by the EFCC and its star witness, Senator Musilu Obanikoro, Fayose is now desperately trying to get the case compromised or withdrawn. Nigerians should not be deceived by his antics.”

Source: Legit.ng