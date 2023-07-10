Nigerians are in for a few surprises as President Bola Ahmed Tinubu unveils his new cabinet soon

The president has only 18 days left out of the 60 allowed by the constitution for him to send his list of ministers to the senate

President Tinubu's cabinet will consist of 42 federal ministers and 20 special advisers (SAs), according to a new report

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

FCT, Abuja - At least, five former governors will feature in President Bola Tinubu’s list of nominees that is heading to the senate for approval between now and next week.

President Tinubu will have nominees drawn from the two main political parties: the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Several technocrats are also projected to make Tinubu's ministerial list, The Guardian said in a report published on Monday, July 10.

Six ex-governors and technocrats lead Tinubu’s cabinet. Photo credits: Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, Dr. Zainab Shinkafi Bagudu, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, GSSRS, Nasir El-Rufai

Source: Facebook

Tinubu's ministerial list: The wait continues

The new cabinet, as gathered, will consist of 42 ministers and 20 special advisers (SAs).

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Some of the governors that might have been penciled down to be part of the final list to be submitted to the senate included the immediate past governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai.

Others are former governors Muhammad Badaru Abubakar (Jigawa), Abubakar Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi), Abdullahi Ganduje (Kano), and Nyesom Wike (Rivers).

It was also gathered that former governor of Ekiti state, Kayode Fayemi, is being considered for a Foreign Affairs minister role. He had served in the last administration as minister of Mines and Steel.

Last week, Dele Alake, the Special Adviser, Special Duties, Communications and Strategy, said President Tinubu will reveal his ministerial nominees when ready.

Per The Cable, Alake stated that Tinubu would make the list of nominees known in line with the Nigerian constitution, and at his own pace.

He had said:

“He decides when it’s fit and proper for him to make his cabinet list.

“When the President is good and ready, you will be the first to know about his intentions.”

List of former governors report claims will most likely feature in President Bola Tinubu’s ministerial nominees

Nasir El-Rufai, former governor of Kaduna state Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, former governor of Kano state Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, former governor of Kebbi state Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, former governor of Jigawa state Nyesom Wike, former governor of Rivers state Kayode Fayemi, former governor of Ekiti state

Anxiety as national assembly awaits President Tinubu’s ministerial list 18 days to deadline

In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that members of the national assembly are anxiously waiting for President Tinubu to send his ministerial list after the completion of the mandatory checks by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Department of State Services (DSS), and other security agencies.

As reported by The Punch, some federal lawmakers are already expressing worry over the delay.

Source: Legit.ng