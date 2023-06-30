Former lawmaker Shehu Sani has revealed what President Bola Tinubu must do in other to succeed as Nigeria's 16th president

Sani urged President Tinubu not to delay in its move to probe past government officials and recover looted funds

The human rights activist revealed that if Tinubu refused to recover the looted funds, they will hunt him sooner or later

The former Kaduna Central Senator and social critic, Shehu Sani, has sent an important message to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Sani has urged Tinubu to immediately begin an investigation into the activities of the past government officials who served under the previous administration headed by former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Former Kaduna lawmaker Shehu Sani has asked President Tinubu to go after the past government and recover looted funds. Photo credit: Senator Shehu Sani, Muhammadu Buhari

Source: Facebook

What Tinubu should do to former ministers, Shehu Sani reveals

The political activist stated this in a tweet via his verified Twitter handle on Thursday, June 30.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Sani urged Tinubu to ignore Buhari and go ahead to recover looted funds so the reverse won't be the case in his administration.

"Tinubu should ignore Buhari and go ahead and probe the past Government and recover looted funds.If President Tinubu failed to go after looted funds,looted funds will come after him sooner or later," Sani stated.

What will become of PDP, Labour Party if APC gets minority leader, Shehu Sani reveals

A former lawmaker, who represented Kaduna Central, Senator Shehu Sani, has revealed what will become of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Labour Party if the All Progressive Congress (APC) produces the Minority Leader in the 10th National Assembly.

Sani said the signs are there that the ruling APC wants a Minority Leader that will be a stooge to them and that will be the death of the PDP and Labour Party if that should happen.

He stated this during an interview with Arise Television on Monday, June 26.

Shehu Sani reveals why President Tinubu should probe Buhari, ex-Ministers, former service chiefs, others

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that a former lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani, has revealed why President Bola Tinubu, should probe immediate former president Muhammadu Buhari, his ministers, and former service chiefs under his administration.

Sani said President Tinubu should courageously investigate the economic crime committed under the Buhari administration.

He said naira redesigning was not the only economic crime perpetrated and arresting one or two persons will not provide the needed answer.

Source: Legit.ng