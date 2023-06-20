Shehu Sani said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has effectively used his executive power to awaken the spirit of the nation

The former lawmaker said this is different from the boring era of the immediate former president, Muhammadu Buhari

Sani described Buhari's administration of been deficient in vision and notorious for its emptiness

A former lawmaker, Shehu Sani, who represented Kaduna Central Senatorial District, has thrown jibe at the immediate former president Muhammadu Buhari following the sack and replacement of service chiefs by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

President Tinubu had on Monday, June 19, approved the retirement of the service chiefs with immediate effect.

Shehu Sani mocks former president Muhammadu Buhari, says his era was boring.

Source: Facebook

Sani, who did not mention Buhari's name said the former president can see how power can be effectively used to reawaken the spirit of the nation.

In a tweet posted on his verified Twitter handle @ShehuSani, he said the former president led a boring era characterised by deficiency of vision and emptiness.

The former lawmaker added that while Buhari accused previous government of corruption, the instilled the most non-transparent Federal Cabinet in Nigeria’s history.

He wrote:

“Wherever he is, the former President is watching how power can be effectively used to reawaken and reinforce the spirit of a nation. A contrast to his boring era that was characterised by deficiency of vision, subservience to a parasitic cabal and notorious for its emptiness. He called all the previous Governments kwarapt while he cultivated, incubated and harboured the most larcenous and opaque Federal Cabinet in Nigeria’s history.”

