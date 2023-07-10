President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has condemned coups and coups d’état in West Africa sub region

Tinubu emerged as the chairman of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States on Sunday, July 9

The Nigerian leader preached democracy and promised to promote the democratic system of government

Bissau, Guinea-Bissau - The new chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has said the decision of fellow African leaders to unanimously appoint him as their leader, was “a surprise package”.

Speaking at the 63rd Ordinary Session of the Authority of Heads of State and Government on Sunday, July 9, in Bissau, Guinea-Bissau, the Nigerian leader also vowed that West African nations will strongly oppose coups, Arise Television reported.

‘We won’t accept coup d'etat in West Africa again,’ Tinubu declares

President Tinubu, who is the latest entrant into the exclusive club of Heads of State in West Africa, enthusiastically accepted the honour, with a pledge to bear the responsibility of the office and run an inclusive administration of the regional organisation, Premium Times also reported.

Regarding the gale of coups and coups d’état in the region, Tinubu said:

“We will not allow coup after coup in West Africa sub-region.

“We will take this up seriously, with African Union (AU), and extended [sic] to the European Union (EU), and Britain, and America.

“Take it up. Yes, it’s a challenge. Democracy is very tough to manage, but it is the best form of government, and we all ascribe to it.

“We should make a pledge here that in furtherance of our region’s economy and growth, we will commit to democracy, and promote democracy, and rule of law.

“I am with you. In Nigeria, we are back.”

He continued:

“We must bounce back. We can’t sit like toothless bulldogs in ECOWAS.

“For the confidence reposed in me, I pledge to you Your Excellencies, distinguished ladies and gentleman, that I would do my best.

“I’m just new. This is my first; I’m given a surprise package, We would work collectively to pursue inclusive economic integration of West Africa region.

“We should serve a warning to exploiters that our people have suffered enough.”

