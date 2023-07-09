A member of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, Francis Okoye has scored President Bola Tinubu high in his first month in office

Okoye said President Tinubu's experience in managing human resources and materials has helped Nigeria save over N400b by removing fuel subsidy

He disclosed that President Tinubu's ministerial list will be made known to the public next week and sent to the senate

FCT, Abuja - A chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Akweke Francis Okoye, has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for hitting the ground running after assuming office on Monday, May 29.

Okoye said President Tinubu has lived up to expectations in fulling his Renewed Hope Mandate campaign promises to Nigerians in the last month.

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng via telephone, the Convener, Coalition Of South East APC Support Groups described President Tinubu as an uncommon performer and unusual administrator, who is fully in charge of his government.

"He is a performer, not just a performer but an uncommon performer and an unusual administrator. He has experience in managing human resources and material"

President Tinubu in the 80-page manifesto tagged “Renewed Hope: Action Plan for a Better Nigeria,” had promised to phase out fuel subsidies if elected President.

“We shall phase out the fuel subsidy yet maintain the underlying social contract between government and the people."

While speaking at the British Royal Institute in London, United Kingdom, Tinubu said his administration will grant loans to students.

“There will be student loans for all. We are going to reform the Almajiri system, we are equally going to build more schools, recruit more teachers and train them.”

The President also vowed to review the exchange rate regime.

“We will work with the Central Bank and the financial sector to carefully review and better optimise the exchange rate regime. Our economic policies shall be guided by our desire for a stronger, more stable Naira founded upon a vibrant and productive real economy.”

Scoring the president's performance since assuming office in lone with his Renewed Hope Mandate and campaign promises, Okoye said Tinubu is on track and should continue to fulfil his promises to Nigerians.

Okoye said Tinubu starting fulfilling his campaign promises from day one with the announcement of fuel subsidy removal and has saved over N400 billion by that singular pronouncement.

Speaking on palliatives to cushion the effect on Nigerians, he assured that President Tinubu has that in plan and will roll out the palliatives as soon as he set up his cabinet.

According to Okoye, President Tinubu wants the palliative to get down to the people who are really in need of it.

"Next week, I can tell you authoritatively with full assurance that the ministerial list of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu will be made public and sent to the senate for screening, confirmation and approval"

A member of the APC Presidential Campaign Council and State Coordinator Tinubu Shettima Ambassadors (TSA, Anambra) said this is the first in recent time that Nigeria is having a President who is fully in charge of his government.

"Nothing like cabal, nothing like people controlling him from anywhere. He is fully in charge of his government.

"He wants to knows every actions taken by government functionaries to be in line with the Renewed Hope Mandate"

