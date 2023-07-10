Former Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai has commended the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

El-Rufai said President Tinubu has demonstrated why leadership should be on merit and not sentiments

He encouraged Nigerians to move away from the primordial ethnoreligious perception when it comes to the issue of national leadership

Lagos state - The immediate former Kaduna state governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, has finally rated the performance of President in his first six weeks in office.

El-Rufai said Tinubu’s administration has shown since assuming office on Monday, May 29 that leadership should be based on merit and not entitlement basis, TheCable reported.

El-Rufai says President Tinubu's administration is changing things for the common good of the Nigerian people.

Source: Facebook

He stated this on Sunday, July 9 while speaking at the launch of an autobiography and retirement programme of Ishaq Akintola, a professor at the Lagos State University (LASU).

He said Nigerians have to drop their primordial ethnoreligious perception when it concerns national leadership.

“As a people, the earlier we distil ourselves from the primordial ethno-religious perception of things, especially as it concerns national leadership, the better for us.

“The way with which the present administration at the centre is changing things for the common good of the Nigerian people within a short period shows that leadership should be hinged on merit and not entitlement basis.

“We must de-emphasise religion and ethnic colouration for us to build a society where no one should be discriminated upon on the basis of ethnic nationality, religion or political leaning.

“As members of the two major religious groups in the country, if we find ourselves in public positions, we should ensure we practice the basic principles of leadership as encapsulated in both Christian and Islamic religions.

“Both religions espouse the culture of good leadership, but some individual persons tend to do that which is at variance with the scriptures.”

