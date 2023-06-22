A Twitter user, Austin Nwabufo (@AustinNwabufor), levelled a fraud allegation against the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu

Nwabufo said Yakubu admitted in court to have declared blurred results from 18,088 polling units, together with another 20,000 in favour of the APC candidate, President Bola Tinubu

Currently, petitions from the Labour Party (LP), and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) are before the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) in Abuja

FCT, Abuja - A Twitter user, Austin Nwabufo (@AustinNwabufo), on Thursday, June 15, claimed that Professor Mahmood Yakubu, the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), testified in court on the said date and admitted declaring blurred results in thousands of polling units.

Nwabufo also claimed that Prof. Yakubu said 20, 000 results were missing, adding that the immediate past president, Muhammadu Buhari, was an accomplice in the alleged electoral fraud

The claim that INEC Chairman, Prof. Yakubu admitted to declaring blurred results together with another 20,000 in court is false. Photo credit: INEC Nigeria

INEC Chairman didn’t admit to declaring blurred results: Fact check report

Nigeria has a long history of vote rigging, though INEC said new technology would help curtail electoral malpractice. Still, it didn't.

Nwabufo, who has over 22, 000 followers, wrote on his handle:

“Hot News; INEC chairman testifies in Couradmitted declaring blurred results in 18088, with additional 20,000 results which he Yakub Mahmoud suspected that the results will likely belong to Tinubu and APC, so he awarded all the votes to Tinubu, end of discussion, you see that INEC Chairman is a CRIMINAL.

“The 20, 000 results he claimed that were missing are the 20,000 results Sheet which Buhari demanded for it for safe keeping and never returned it, meaning that Buhari is a fantastic Criminal, a tremendous ROGUE, a NIGER Republic pickpocket.”

The tweet has been seen by over 130,000 people and has 730+ retweets already.

But a report on Thursday, June 22, by a fact-checking platform, Dubawa, has exposed the claim to be false. INEC Chairman didn’t admit to declaring blurred results, it said.

According to Dubawa, INEC Chairman was never present at the tribunal on Thursday, June 15, but sent his representative.

His representative only tendered the EC9, EC8D, EC8DA, and the Certified True Copies of the presidential IReV polling units results in all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). All the results had been collated during the presidential election.

The matter of “blurred results” only came up when the Labour Party (LP), through a hired data analyst, submitted blurred results analysed from the presidential IReV results from 18,088 polling units, which the party wanted the court to admit as evidence, which it did, Premium Times reported.

Presidential election tribunal: INEC finally responds to subpoena issued by Peter Obi

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that INEC on Tuesday, June 20, finally responded to a subpoena issued by Peter Obi and the Labour Party (LP) after a series of allegations that the commission was avoiding the service of the summon.

Making an appearance before the tribunal, Lawrence Bayode, INEC's deputy director, said out of the five documents sought by the petitioners, two were non-existent, while one was being processed.

Source: Legit.ng