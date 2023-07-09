The ICPC has denied having any incriminating files on President Bola Tinubu and his close aides in any of its offices across the country

The commission released a statement refuting a report that the DSS had seized files implicating the president and his associates from one of its offices

Azuka Ogugua, the commission's spokesperson, dismissed the report as baseless and urged the public to disregard it

FCT, Abuja - The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has said it has no files incriminating President Bola Tinubu and some of his close aides in any of its offices across the country.

The anti-graft agency made this known in a statement released on Saturday, July 8, by its spokesman, Azuka Ogugua, The Punch reported.

The ICPC has debunked a report claiming the DSS stormed its office to cart away files implicating President Bola Tinubu. Photo credits: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, ICPC Nigeria

Source: Facebook

Report claiming DSS stormed our office false - ICPC

Legit.ng gathers that the ICPC was reacting to a report claiming that the Department for State Services (DSS) stormed one of the commission’s offices and carted away files implicating the president and his close aides.

Ogugua described the report as unfounded and urged Nigerians to disregard it, The Nation also reported.

“The Commission hereby refutes the report and states unequivocally that there were no files implicating President Tinubu or close aides at its headquarters or offices across the states. Therefore, the alleged carting away of such imaginary files is unfounded and should be disregarded by the public," the statement read in part.

